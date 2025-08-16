“He was always smiling and had an infectious laugh. He's going to be missed by everyone who knew him.”

The words of grieving brother Jon Hibbert whose sibling Philip died suddenly from a heart attack at the age of just 44.

On Father’s Day (June 15) this year (2025) Philip had been to see his family in Ryhope before setting off to a local car boot sale.

However, tragically he never made it to the event.

Jon, 54, who lives in Horden, said: “Philip had been to see my mam and sister and he seemed fine. He set off to go to the car boot sale, but after beginning to feel unwell he drove himself to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

“Rather than going straight into A&E he went to the toilet where he had a massive heart attack.”

When staff at the hospital got to Philip they managed to restart his heart and bring him back, but he had been unconscious for around 30 minutes.

Jon said: “They did manage to restart his heart and he was taken to intensive care, but due to the time taken to bring him back he had been without oxygen and had suffered a massive brain injury.

“After five days we were told he wouldn’t survive after they turned the life support off and as family we made the decision to go down the organ donation route.”

Tragically, Philip passed away, leaving behind his fiancé Rachel, his daughter, mother, Jon and other siblings.

Following Philip’s heart attack, Jon said he and the rest of his family wanted to “try and ensure something good came out of something so bad” and decided to channel their grief into raising money for the Red Sky Foundation.

The Sunderland based charity’s aim is to “improve the lives of people needing cardiac care who are born with or develop heart conditions by providing lifelong support to them and their families”.

The defibrillator in memory of Philip which will be fitted in Ryhope. | Hibbert family.

Jon said: “The funeral and crematorium was packed out and the service was beamed to three different countries. I’ve never seen a funeral service so full.

“We told everyone not to buy flowers, but to instead make a donation to our collection box for the Red Sky Foundation as we wanted to buy a defibrillator to help save other people’s lives.

“The funeral raised £650 and then my sister set up a GoFundMe page which raised the rest of the £2,000 to purchase the defibrillator and the casing through the Red Sky Foundation.”

The defibrillator is now set to be installed on Hewitt Avenue in Ryhope close to where Philip lived. Philip’s family will be there for the official installation and unveiling on Friday August 22.

Jon said: “The Red Sky Foundation do a fantastic job and from something so bad as losing Philip, hopefully good can come from it and this defibrillator can help to save lives in the area where Philp lived.

“The more defibrillators we have available the better.”