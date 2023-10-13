Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A heroic window fitter has been praised by firefighters after he used his work ladders to rescue two older neighbours from a burning building.

The brave rescue took place following a house fire in Bournmoor on Thursday, October 12.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the blaze at 7.33am.

Firefighters were on the scene just eight minutes later only to find the two residents, who had been trapped inside a bedroom, had already been rescued by selfless neighbour Steven Todd.

Steven, 55, had been clearing frost form his work van when he heard shouts of "fire" from a neighbouring property.

Quick-thinking Steven sprang into action, getting another resident to ring 999 before the skilled window fitter, who is used to working at height, rushed to get a ladder and perform a swift rescue of the occupants.

After fire crews arrived they checked no one else was trapped inside the property and extinguished the kitchen fire.

The elderly residents were taken to hospital and it's not believed that they’re suffering from any life-threatening injuries.

Watch Manager (WM) Scott Forward was fulsome in his praise of window fitter Steven Todd.

Following the rescue Steven said: “When I heard shouts of ‘fire’ and realised what was happening, I just knew I had to do something.

“It was the right thing to do – I didn’t need to think twice. I had the equipment and I just did it.

“After I knew everyone was safe, I went to work as normal. The Watch Manager shook my hand to say thanks but the only thanks I needed was knowing I’d helped.”

Watch Manager Scott Forward was one of the first on the scene and was quick to praise Steven's heroic actions.

He said: “While we wouldn’t normally encourage members of the public to put themselves at risk, there’s no denying Steven’s actions were one of a true hero.

“As a trained window fitter, he’s no stranger to being up at height and acted calmly and quickly to make sure the residents were brought to safety fast.

"He has the makings of a firefighter and he has our praise and admiration – thank you Steven.”

He added: “We sent three fire engines from our own service, assisted by one crew from Tyne and Wear, and I also want to thank the crews for their quick actions. Within minutes they assessed the fire and successfully put it out.”

Following the fire, Watch Manager Forward was keen to stress the importance of having smoke alarms which are fitted and checked regularly.

He said: “The property had smoke alarms fitted but they weren’t working. Luckily the occupants woke up and were able to shout for help.

“Smoke alarms are lifesaving pieces of equipment and every home should have a working one on each floor.

“The Fire Service fit them for free to any home that requires them and we encourage people to check their alarms weekly.

"We also encourage people to check the fire alarms of their family, friends and neighbours who they believe might struggle to check them themselves.”