A free character trail will take place in Herrington Village on Sunday, June 11, aimed at providing fun for the whole community.

Friends of Herrington Village, a group made up of local residents, have spent many months planning the event, which will see local residents and businesses showcasing 35 exhibits made up of a variety of heroes and villains for all ages.

The Herrington Village Character Trail will also include fun interactive activities for kids and adults in both Middle Herrington Park and West

The trail takes place around Herrington Village

Park, with support from the Foundation of Light, Newcastle Eagles, Red Sky Foundation, Silksworth Cricket Club, The Little Playhouse, Sleeping Teepees and East Herrington Primary School Choir.

A commemorative medal will also be presented to each child who completes the character trail, with this year’s medal being designed by Annabelle Rogerson of East Herrington Primary School, after winning a recent design competition.

Speaking about the event, the Chairman of Friends of Herrington Village, Brian Walsh, said: “Following the success of last year’s Jubilee Trail, and having received many requests to repeat the community event again this year, the heroes and villains trail was born.

"The group has worked hard to create this year’s event which gives the opportunity for people to gather and enjoy a social occasion which is perfect for young and old alike.”

Annabelle Rogerson of East Herrington Primary School won the medal design competition

The trail will be running from 12noon until 4pm. Programmes are available to pick up for free from The Little Playhouse, The Board Inn and the Post Office at the Premier shop.