Major restoration works will be taking place on one of Roker’s great Victorian landmarks.

Work to restore Sunderland's Roker Park bandstand to its former glory is to be carried out offsite this winter.

The Grade II listed bandstand is set to be fully restored in the workshop of a specialist contractor over the winter months - meaning it will be removed from the park temporarily.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Cabinet Member for business, housing and regeneration at Sunderland City Council, said: "Carrying out the work in the contractor's workshop will allow for a much more comprehensive restoration.

"It will ensure that the bandstand is returned to its original pristine condition and is better equipped to stand the test of time.

"I'm very much looking forward to seeing the bandstand once again taking pride of place in Roker Park once the work to restore it to its former glory is complete."

The bandstand dates back to the 1880’s and is in the style of a Chinese or south east Asian garden, a theme that was popular in the Victorian and Edwardian eras when the park and Roker were first developed.

Cllr Johnston added: "The restoration of the listed structure is the next piece in the jigsaw in the comprehensive redevelopment carried out to enhance the area around the bandstand in recent years.

"This has seen the installation a new café and a music themed art wall paying tribute to the city’s industrial heritage, with the aim of maximising the use of the historic bandstand and the area around it as a performance space.

"Other improvements have seen the installation of changing places accessible toilets, and we are nearing completion of work to repair and restore the park's lodge."

Completion of the bandstand and lodge restorations are part of the £1.6m regeneration of Roker Park.

The transformation has already seen the restoration of water features including the waterfall and the boating lake, as well as the new café, amphitheatre with its music themed art wall and changing places accessible toilets.