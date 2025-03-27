Here's why Sunderland's famous landmarks are going to be lit up in red and white this weekend
The fixture is dedicated to SAFC’s official charity, The Foundation of Light, and their Wear One campaign to tackle poverty in Sunderland and the North East by providing immediate support as well as long term training and education programmes to help people into work.
To highlight the campaign, this Friday (March 28) and across the weekend, the Beacon of Light, the home of the Foundation, will will be lit up in red and white alongside other iconic city landmarks including Fulwell Mill, Hylton Castle, Keel Square, the Northern Spire bridge, Penshaw Monument, and Seaburn Lighthouse.
The lighting up of the city’s landmarks represents how people in Sunderland have come together to support the campaign.
Foundation and Beacon Managing Director, Jamie Wright said: “It is brilliant to see the city coming together as a show of support for the Foundation.
“Seeing other landmarks lighting up red and white will demonstrate our togetherness as a city and a commitment across local organisations to tackle Sunderland’s challenges head on.
“Foundation of Light Matchday is a day we all look forward to as an opportunity to showcase our amazing work and raise vital funds.
“However, it is also a time where we reflect on why the work is needed, as many families within our region feel the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.
“We see first-hand the struggles faced by our community, but any donations people can make will help us deliver important services to the city’s most vulnerable.”
You can make a donation to the Foundation of Light via their website or by visiting the Beacon of Light Fan Zone on matchday.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.