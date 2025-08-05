Here's why otters and other wildlife have returned to Sunderland stream

Otters and other wildlife have returned to a Houghton-le-Spring stream thanks to the installation of monitoring equipment by Northumbrian Water which allows them to keep a check on water quality and respond quickly to any concerns.

The monitors, which are around the size of small suitcase and are solar-powered, measure a series of key elements in the watercourse every 15 minutes, and sensors can flag any potential changes to conditions in quick-time, allowing for action to be taken.

So far, 31 monitors have been installed in areas including Houghton-le-Spring and Rainton, and over the next four years 390 more will be deployed in locations all the way from north Northumberland to North Yorkshire.

One of the monitors was fitted on a stream in Houghton-le-Spring which backs onto the garden of local resident Dave Ford.

The vital data gathered in Dave’s garden is helping Northumbrian Water teams understand the quality of the stream, and monitoring for any impact from storm overflows, as well as issues like misconnections or local pollution from other sources.

Dave, who has lived in the property for 20 years, says he has seen a drastic change in the beck over time and now regularly spots returning wildlife including otters, heron, and trout.

He said: “20 years ago whenever there was a storm, a storm overflow at the end of the garden used to open and after it had passed I’d have to walk up and down the stream, clearing rubbish.

“That doesn't happen anymore. Over those 20 years the stream has changed quite dramatically and we now even have trout visiting regularly from about May to November.

“I've seen a number of otters in the stream, and I also know that it's got a very healthy population of freshwater shrimp.

“Compared with 20 years ago this is now a perfectly alive stream which gives me a great deal of pleasure.”

This £51m investment in the installation of the monitors comes as part of the company’s wider £1.7 billion planned spend over the next five years to improve the wastewater network and the health of the local environment.

It forms part of Northumbrian Water’s River Pledge 4 commitment – one of nine environmental pledges that the company is working on as part of its vision for improving coasts and rivers.

The monitors help the water company collect data and information from hundreds of different local watercourses to enhance their understanding of the environmental impact of storm overflow events and sewage treatment works - ultimately helping to reduce pollution and improve the environment.

Richard Warneford, Wastewater Director at Northumbrian Water said: “It’s fantastic to see the wildlife returning in these areas.

“We’re very passionate about the environment, and we’re really proud to be part of this project along with the communities in our region, as well as our partners.”