Here's when celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli will be cooking up a storm in Sunderland
Celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli will be hosting three cooking demonstrations in Sunderland as part of the first ever Food and Drink Festival.
The three-day festival which began this morning and runs through until 4 pm on Sunday, is expected to attract thousands of people into the city to enjoy tasty treats, street food and speciality food and drinks.
Visitors can also enjoy live cookery demonstrations from celebrity chefs, music and street entertainment.
Michelin-starred chef Jean-Christophe Novelli is the headline act at the Sunderland Food and Drink Festival.
Jean-Christophe, who has catered for royalty, heads of state, Hollywood stars and celebrities, will be cooking up a storm with his speciality dishes in the Demonstration Marquee on Saturday.
Katy Ashworth, from CBeebies will be doing live cookery demonstrations as will Dean Edwards, TV chef and author, as seen on Masterchef, This Morning and Lorraine.
The event is free to attend and is funded and organised by Sunderland City Council, Sunderland BID and RR Events.
Councillor John Kelly, Cabinet Member for Communities and Culture, said: "We're delighted to be hosting our very first food and drink festival in partnership with Sunderland BID and RR Events.
"This builds on the success of events like the award winning Tall Ships Races which brought in the region of 1.2 million visitors to the city last summer, the Airshow, the Illuminations and Festival of Light, and more recently the Leonardo exhibition which all contribute to Sunderland’s growing reputation as an events city.”
The full list of demonstrations:
Saturday
10am - 10.45am: Bows bakes and Cakes - Drip cake demo
11am - 11.45pm: Alysia Vasey - Forager
12pm - 12.45pm: Jean Christophe Novelli
2pm - 2.45pm: Jean Christophe Novelli
3pm - 3.45pm: Nedi Chera - Spice Girl
4pm - 4.45pm: Jean Christophe Novelli
5pm - 5.45pm: P's & Q's - Cocktail Masterclass
Sunday
10am - 10.45am: Ibbitsons - A Sausage for Sunderland
11am - 11.45am: Katy Ashworth - As seen on CBeebies
12pm - 12.45pm: Dean Edwards - As seen on Masterchef, This Morning and Lorraine.
1pm - 1.45pm: Katy Ashworth
2pm - 2.45pm: Dean Edwards