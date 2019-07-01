Here's what you had to say about calls for away fans to be moved at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland AFC fans have given a mixed reaction to calls to move away fans at the Stadium of Light.
Council leaders have called for away fans’ seats to be moved at the Stadium of Light after a string of missile-related incidents – which included a councillor being pelted with a pie.
The calls came as the council’s Regulatory Committee approved police and Sunderland AFC plans to cap the number of away fans for Sunderland’s upcoming games against Portsmouth and Coventry following trouble at last season’s ties.
Readers on the Echo Facebook page were divided.
Stephen Moran said: “They should be put back where they were to help the banter and the atmosphere,” he said. “Why give them a better view nearer the pitch meaning loyal season card holders would have to move!”
Graeme Johnson was unimpressed by the plan to reduce away fans numbers: “ Robbing the club of much needed money. Employ a few more stewards for teams with big support, most clubs won’t bring as many fans this season as the novelty will have worn off.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Wilf Newall wanted things left as they are: “Leave them where they are, we don’t want away fans to influence our games, ” but Nathan David knew where the way fans should go – and why: “South west corner,” he said.
“Smallest part of the stadium, small space, loudest part of the ground next to them. Easy to police (buses right outside in the industrial estate) - police box overlooks them.”
Jimmy Ford was in favour of a move: “Yes. move them. Lower north stand deserted because of this,” he wrote, while John McClements said: “Move them from above the home fans – anywhere in the ground that ensures the safety of our fans,” but Michael Jordan thought better security was the answer: “Leave them where they are but put a screen up so they can'’t throw things down below.”
And several people were amazed that anyone was willing to part with a pie having coughed up Stadium of Light prices. Darren Peterkin said: “Paying £4 for a pie - a wouldn’t Chuck it away like. Lol,” while Raymond Polley added: “I’m surprised he tossed it, the price of them.”