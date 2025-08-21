Here's how you can win tickets for SAFC's home game against Brentford whilst supporting the Foundation of Light
The game, which takes place on Saturday August 30, is already sold out but you can still secure tickets for the game and raise vital funds for SAFC’s official charity, the Foundation of Light.
All you need to do to enter the draw is to donate £1 on the company’s JustGiving page. Every further pound you donate gets you an additional entry into the draw.
The Foundation of Light uses the power of football to involve, educate and inspire thousands of people across the North East, tackling some of the region’s biggest challenges through award-winning sport, education, skills and health programmes.