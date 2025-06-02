With the Stadium of Light set to host the opening game of the Women's Rugby World Cup, the brand new trophy will arrive in the city this week and you can get a chance to be photographed alongside it.

The iconic silverware is putting in a special appearance between 12 noon and 4pm in Keel Square on the first day (Friday June 6) of the three-day Sunderland Food and Drink Festival.

The Women's Rugby World Cup will be in Keel Square. | Sunderland City Council

World Rugby unveiled the new trophy earlier this month to tie in with the start of the 100-day countdown to the opening match of the Women's Rugby World Cup kicking off in Sunderland on Friday 22 August which will see England's Red Roses take on the USA at the Stadium of Light.

The trophy's visit marks the culmination of a nationwide tour of all eight host cities and towns as excitement continues to build for the record-breaking tournament.

The brand new Women's Rugby World Cup. | Sunderland City Council.

The 2025 tournament is already on course to become the biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup in history after selling more than 300,000 tickets - more than twice the total attendance at the last tournament in New Zealand in 2021.

People visiting Keel Square on Friday will be able to see the new Women's Rugby World Cup and the bespoke RWC 2025 Defender Trophy Tour Vehicle and have their photo taken with the trophy.

Councillor Michael Mordey, Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "It's fantastic to have the trophy visiting Sunderland as we count down to hosting the opening match of the Women's Rugby World Cup on August 22.

"Having the opening match here is a brilliant opportunity to showcase our city on the international stage. We're really looking forward to welcoming the Red Roses and the USA teams to Sunderland, along with home-grown rugby fans and those from across the world."

Councillor Beth Jones is Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism added: "With excitement continuing to build now that we're less than 100 days away from the tournament kicking off in Sunderland, this is a brilliant opportunity to have your photo taken with the trophy that the top women's rugby teams in the world are going to be competing for this summer.

"It's also a great chance to find out more about the sport and how you can get involved, so I'd encourage everyone to come down, have your photo taken with the trophy and enjoy a fantastic time at the Food and Drink Festival while you're here."

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director, Sarah Massey, said: "Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 promises to be a landmark tournament for the sport and the trophy tour to our host locations provides a brilliant opportunity to ignite excitement across England.

"We look forward to celebrating with fans and encouraging even more people to be a part of this unforgettable tournament."

Sunderland Food & Drink Festival is set to take place across Keel Square, High Street West and Market Square from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 June.

Featuring food from across the world including street food and artisan produce, visitors will also be able to enjoy the live stage programme in Keel Square from 11am to 7pm every day.