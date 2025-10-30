City residents are being encouraged to show their creative skills to create festive cards to celebrate the final Christmas at the site of the current Sunderland Eye Infirmary before patient care transfers to a new £48m state-of-the art facility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland has a long standing history for eye care with an eye infirmary in the city dating back to 1836.

Sunderland Eye Infirmary are asking the local community to design festive cards to celebrate the last Christmas at the current site. | South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

The current hospital on Queen Alexandra Road was built during the Second World War and officially opened in 1946.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After eight decades of providing specialist eye-care for the city and wider region’s residents, the new hospital is set to be completed in the spring (2026) with the doors set to open to patients in the summer.

The full exterior of the Eye Hospital has now been revealed. | South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

With this December (2025) set to be the last Christmas at the current site, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust wants to commemorate this milestone in a special way and is calling on the public’s creativity to design a digital Christmas card for staff at Sunderland Eye Infirmary.

From doodles to digital art, or a festive photo, patients, staff and the local community are invited to submit their designs and to “make your mark on Sunderland Eye Infirmary’s history this Christmas”.

The winning entry will be used as the official Sunderland Eye Infirmary Christmas card, sent to staff, partners and supporters across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Jobling, matron for Sunderland Eye Infirmary, said: “This competition is a wonderful way to bring some festive joy to our staff and showcase the creativity of our community.

“It’s a keepsake that our staff will be able to keep for years to come. We’re looking forward to seeing the imaginative designs people come up with.”

The new Eye Hospital will house the Trust’s leading Cataract Treatment Centre which is one of the biggest services of its kind in the country.

Other key features of the new three-story Eye Hospital include a 24/7 Emergency Department, a Retina Unit for macular conditions, and a Surgical Day Unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new facility will also include an Imaging Hub and Outpatients Department as well as a specialist Children’s Outpatient facility.

The deadline for design submissions is Wednesday November 12. Designs can be submitted by emailing [email protected]