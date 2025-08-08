Here's how to have your say on how to best spend £20m of funding on Washington

Washington residents are being given the chance to have their say on how an allocated funding pot of £20m can be best spent on improving life in the new town.

There is £20m of Government funding for the Washington Plan for Neighbourhoods. The funding is earmarked for where there is the greatest need and is focused on three priorities: building thriving places, strengthening communities, and putting residents’ at the heart of decision-making.

Chair of the Washington Neighbourhoods Board, Ellen Thinnesen OBE in Concord. | Sunderland City Council.

A series of events are being rolled out over the summer and autumn with the target of reaching as many Washington residents as possible.

The new Washington Plan for Neighbourhoods Board will also be out and about gathering insight from residents during events and working closely with the voluntary sector and community groups. Board members have highlighted how an input from residents is “crucial to inform how the £20m investment can be used to help bring physical and environmental improvements”.

Some of the money can also be used to improve access to community services.

Ellen Thinnesen OBE, Chief Executive of Education Partnership North East, which includes Sunderland College, has been appointed chair of the new Washington Plan for Neighbourhoods Board that is now gathering views from residents.

She said: "We want residents to tell us what they'd like their future Washington to be like, what’s important to them in life, what ideas they have for improving Washington, and for creating new opportunities for them and their family. This engagement is for residents to help make sure this funding makes a real difference."

Face-to-face engagement with children and young people across Washington’s schools and academies will begin after the holidays alongside engagement with students and apprentices who are residents and training in the town.

Ellen said: "We want as many residents as possible to share their views about the future of Washington. That’s why we’ll also be using a range of face-to-face and online platforms to gather as much insight as we possibly can.

"It’s vital the board understands what matters most to residents – what they value in life, what ideas they have for improving Washington, and how we can create better opportunities for them and their families."

Following the summer and autumn engagement, a plan will be submitted to the Government over the winter so that funding for projects can be released from spring 2026 onwards.

Ellen added: "We have an opportunity to invest £20m, and like any investment, the board wants to make a wise decision and see it deliver real growth.

“That’s why it’s so important residents share their views. The insight we gather, alongside existing data about Washington, will help the board identify priority actions and areas for investment in the years ahead."

Washington is one of 75 communities in the £1.5bn national scheme. Similar neighbourhood plans are forming in Blyth, Darlington, Eston in Redcar and Cleveland, Hartlepool, Jarrow and Spennymoor.

The Washington Plan for Neighbourhoods Board includes key representatives from the Police and Crime Commissioner, Gentoo, Integrated Care Board, Sunderland Youth Consortium, Washington Area VCS Network, Sunderland College, University of Sunderland, businesses and the council.

You can also share your views on how the money should be spent by answering a questionnaire on the Sunderland City Council’s website.