Here's everything we know so far about the big fire in West Boldon

Dozens of firefighters are tonight tackling a huge blaze in West Boldon.

* The blaze broke out at 8.20pm at Wrightway Car Parts, in Rectory Terrace, West Boldon.

The building next door to the garage was also well alight. Pic: Jason Vasey.

* Staff at a nearby beauty salon, Blush & Blow, which was having a prosecco evening, rang 999 after spotting smoke coming from the premises.

* They rang again urging the fire brigade to get there quickly when gas cylinders stored in the property began exploding.

* Police cordoned off the main A184 through the village, from the BMW garage to the junction of the Red Lion pub, to keep passers-by and traffic safe.

* Neighbouring properties, including three houses and the Red Lion, were evacuated.

A police cordon was set up on the A184 through West Boldon, with local diversions in place. Pic: Paul Taylor.

* Tyne & Wear Fire Brigade has nine appliances at the scene, plus command vehicles.

* The village was rocked by a series of explosions, including a large one at about 9.30pm.

* Huge plumes of black smoke were drifting into the sky, and could be seen from several miles away.

* The fire is believed to have spread to a property next door to the garage - a house.

Onlookers were kept well back from the scene of the blaze, as gas canisters were exploding. Pic: Billy Luther.

* No one is believed to have been hurt in the incident.

* Thanks to Paul Taylor for the video with this story.