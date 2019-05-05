Here's everything we know so far about the big fire in West Boldon

Dozens of firefighters are tonight tackling a huge blaze in West Boldon.

* The blaze broke out at 8.20pm at Wrightway Car Parts, in Rectory Terrace, West Boldon.

The building next door to the garage was also well alight. Pic: Jason Vasey.

* Staff at a nearby beauty salon, Blush & Blow, which was having a prosecco evening, rang 999 after spotting smoke coming from the premises.

* They rang again urging the fire brigade to get there quickly when gas cylinders stored in the property began exploding.

* Police cordoned off the main A184 through the village, from the BMW garage to the junction of the Red Lion pub, to keep passers-by and traffic safe.

* Neighbouring properties, including three houses and the Red Lion, were evacuated.

A police cordon was set up on the A184 through West Boldon, with local diversions in place. Pic: Paul Taylor.

* Tyne & Wear Fire Brigade has nine appliances at the scene, plus command vehicles.

* The village was rocked by a series of explosions, including a large one at about 9.30pm.

* Huge plumes of black smoke were drifting into the sky, and could be seen from several miles away.

* The fire is believed to have spread to a property next door to the garage - a house.

Onlookers were kept well back from the scene of the blaze, as gas canisters were exploding. Pic: Billy Luther.

* No one is believed to have been hurt in the incident.

* Thanks to Paul Taylor for the video with this story.

Thick black smoke which could be seen from several miles away was hanging over West Boldon after the garage fire. pic: Paul taylor.

