“We are rallying the community to help us reach our goal of 105 birthday cards for 105-year-old Sadie” says Falstone Manor Care Home Manager Emma Hindmarsh ahead of the big day.

Sadie Bulmer, who is a resident at the Roker care home, turns 105 on May 31, and staff at the home are hoping to make it an extra special birthday by delivering a card for every year she has been alive.

Sadie Bulmer, who turns 105 on May 31. | Falstone Manor Care Home.

Born in Sunderland in 1920, Sadie has lived a life full of “love, music and adventure”.

Sadie and her late husband John shared many happy years together, and while they had no children, Sadie is surrounded by the warmth of her nephew, niece and other family members, as well as close friends, and her devoted care home family at Falstone Manor.

Since moving into the home, Sadie has become known for entertaining the other residents and staff, including singing her favourite tune “Hello! Hello! Who’s Your Lady Friend?”

To mark Sadie’s 105th birthday, the team at Falstone Manor are asking members of the public to send birthday cards to Sadie filled with heartfelt messages, light-hearted jokes, or simply warm wishes to “celebrate her exceptional life and bring a smile to her face”.

Care home manager Emma Hindmarsh said: “From everyone here at Falstone Manor, we would like to wish Sadie a fantastic 105th birthday.

“To mark this amazing milestone, we’re rallying the community to help us reach our goal of 105 birthday cards – one for each wonderful year of Sadie’s life. Whether handmade or store-bought, every message will bring a smile to her face and show her just how loved she is.”

Birthday cards for Sadie can be sent to: F.A.O. Mrs Sadie S. Bulmer, Falstone Manor Care Home, Cliffe Park, Whitburn Road, Roker, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, SR6 9NQ.

Falstone Manor Care Home is part of the HC-One group of care homes.