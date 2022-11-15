Just some of the toys donated to last year's Christmas appeal.

For many families in the city the run-up to the big day is still one of worry – and the cost of living crisis means that this year the need for help is greater than it has ever been.

So, as readers gear up for the festive season, we are once again asking you to find just a little extra – one more gift in while shopping to help bring a smile to a child’s face on Christmas Day.

This is the ninth year the Echo has teamed up with Hope 4 Kidz – which helps disabled and disadvantaged young people across the region.

The Christmas Toy Appeal logo.

Last year – thanks to your generosity – over 4,500 children woke up to a collective £35,000 worth of presents on Christmas Day – a gift many of them would otherwise not have received.

Hope 4 Kidz chief executive, Viv Watts, said: “The last few years have been very difficult for charities raising funds and supporting people in need.

"Thankfully, the amazing generosity of people and businesses in the Sunderland area has shone through and we are asking for one more effort to make sure that children in hospitals, refuges and young carers get something this Christmas.”

She added: “The generosity of the people who live here is a credit to our area and the current cost of living crisis is a challenge for everyone.

Viv Watts of Hope 4 Kidz.

"But your kindness for others who are less fortunate or going through strife out of their control, will make all the difference to the families who will be able give their children gifts on Christmas Morning.

“Last year was a staggering effort in wake of the pandemic and every donation meant something to a child.

"It would be fantastic to do it again.”

Gary Oliver, Editor of the Sunderland Echo, said: “Every year our readers astound us with the generosity they show in our annual appeal and we hope that this year will be no exception.

Workers at Arriva with their donations last year

"We appreciate how difficult times are for a great many people at the moment and thank you all in advance for the wonderful way in which you respond to our appeal.”

Drop off points have already been set up at shops and supermarkets all over the area and people are being invited to buy one extra toy or selection box and leave them in the collection bins and trolleys.

People are asked to please not to wrap the donations – this will be done before they are handed out.

Drop off points are at Sainsbury’s stores in Silksworth, Wessington Way and Washington, Virgin Money, Fawcett Street; Wilkinsons, Arriva, Sunderland BIC, The BIC Hub Washington, Bunzl, Complete Business Solutions, Birtley; John Lewis, Hayes Travel, Maxim FM, Peter Heron, Adkins & Cheurfi, Santander and

Hope 4 Kidz chief executive, Viv Watts.

the Everyone Active Centres at Hetton Community Pool, Houghton Primary Care, Silksworth Sports and Ski Slope, Silksworth Tennis Centre, Washington Leisure Centre and the Raich Carter Centre.

The last day for donations at office collection points is December 16 - and December 19 for stores and leisure centres.