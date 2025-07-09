Hear our voice, say Sunderland's young people

More than 120 young Wearsiders came together for a ‘takeover’ of Sheepfolds Stables to celebrate the end of a special initiative empowering youth voices to be heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils and organisers of the Can You Hear Us Now? event at Sheepfolds Stables | Submitted

Can You Hear Us Now? was a vibrant celebration of youth expression and featured powerful artwork, live podcasts, and interactive workshops.

Attendees were invited to explore exhibition spaces filled with thought-provoking pieces created by students from five local schools: Barbara Priestman Academy, Beacon of Light, Hetton Academy, Oxclose Academy, and Thornhill Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young artists were on hand to share the stories behind their pieces, which tackled themes ranging from identity and community to mental health and the environment.

A highlight of the day was a dynamic Q&A panel led by the Speak Up group at Hetton Academy, who spoke passionately about the importance of being heard and the role of creativity in shaping their futures.

The panel sparked meaningful dialogue between youth and community leaders, reinforcing the value of listening to and investing in young voices.

The event took place at Sheepfolds Stables | Submitted

Sarah Marsden, Creative Learning Producer at the Sunderland Empire, said: “We had such a joyous day celebrating the work of our young people. They shared their creativity with each other and it was wonderful to see the schools interacting with each other and connecting over sharing issues as well seeing things from a different point of view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also wonderful to take our work out of our venues and sharing with the public and wider community.”

Rachel Hamer, Young people and communities producer at Sunderland Culture, said: “The energy and creativity on display at our Speak Up Sunderland ‘Can You Hear Us Now? event was nothing short of inspiring.

“This event was a powerful culmination of years of work amplifying youth voices through the Speak Up programme. Seeing young people confidently share their stories and ideas with the community proves just how vital it is to create space for them in our cultural landscape.”

Ellie Hart, Speak Up Manager, added: “The buzz at Sheepfolds Stables was electric as we got to experience the diverse range of artwork on display, from films, live podcasts and animation, circus, interactive activities and a ‘bonkerz’ quiz hosted by Hetton Academy to finish off the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The conversations about what it’s like to be a young person in Sunderland were held with honesty and care, and it was brilliant to see young people from the five schools interacting and sharing their ideas.

“Sunderland is full of creative young people and the event marked the finale of Speak Up in Sunderland and the culmination of all the hard work from young people, artists, teachers and staff at Sunderland Culture and Sunderland Empire.”

Speak Up is a National Theatre programme, encouraging artistic responses to important issues. Since the National Theatre’s partnership began with Sunderland Culture and the Sunderland Empire in 2021, the Speak Up programme has engaged more than 500 young people across the five secondary schools in Sunderland.

The Speak Up programme bridges arts and education, offering a platform for young people to express themselves and influence change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the Speak Up Group from Hetton Academy won the Youth Voice Award at the Sunderland Young Achievers’ Awards.

For more information about the Speak Up programme,visit www.sunderlandculture.org.uk/speakup.