Headteacher reacts after Sunderland school receives this report card

“We are really thrilled following our latest Ofsted report which captures just how unique and diverse a place our school is” - the words of Diamond Hall Infant Academy headteacher Laura Park after the school’s latest Ofsted report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst schools are no longer give an overall judgment by Ofsted, they are issued a report card with a grade given for the five criteria quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, Early Years provision, and leadership and management.

Headteacher Laura Park celebrates the school's Ofsted success with the children. | Laura Park

The school was judged to be good in all of these areas.

Ofsted inspectors described the school as a place where “everyone is welcome” and the pupils achieve the “very best that they can”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors also highlighted the “cheerful” disposition of staff and pupils who have strong positive relationships.

Headteacher Mrs Park said: “I’m pleased Ofsted highlighted how we are a welcoming school, which links to our high levels of diversity.

“I’m also pleased they highlighted the good behaviour of the pupils, who are some of the youngest children in Sunderland.

“The staff are extremely dedicated and work tirelessly everyday to ensure the children achieve the best they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The children's attendance is good and they give 100% effort in everything they do. The report recognised our team spirit, as we couldn’t do everything we do without a strong team ethic.

“The support from parents and the wider community has also been brilliant.”

Lead inspector Nichola Irving praised the school’s “broad and ambitious curriculum” and the emphasis placed on children’s literacy.

She said: “The curriculum is well sequenced. It builds knowledge, skills and vocabulary in a logical and progressive way from the Early Years upwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pupils get the foundational knowledge and understanding they need.

“The school prioritises reading and children begin to learn phonics as soon as they start in the Early Years. All staff are trained in the delivery of phonics and this is taught well and with consistency.

“The school lending library is helping pupils to develop a love of reading. Pupils enjoy hearing their teachers read to them and listen in anticipation of what will happen next.”

Ms Irving also commended the school’s provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and those for whom English is not their first language.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Teachers are skilled at adapting the teaching of the curriculum. Wherever possible, pupils with additional needs access the same curriculum as their peers. This includes pupils with SEND and those who speak English as an additional language.

“For children with more significant needs, the school provides a bespoke provision, where they receive more tailored support.”

The report also praised the school’s wider development of its pupils who experience a range of visits and the chance to “take on roles of responsibility through being on the school council, an eco-warrior or an anti-bullying buddy”.

Inspectors also highlighted how staff feel valued and supported.