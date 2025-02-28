‘I wanted to experience just a fraction of the struggles others face while battling cancer’ - the words of Chris Rodger who has just completed a 145 mile running challenge in memory of his father.

Chris, 54, who lives in Washington, lost his dad to lung cancer in 1998. Since then, he has wanted to undertake a physical challenge that would give back to a cause that “furthers the mission to one day live in a world without cancer”.

Chris Rodger was running for Worldwide Cancer Research. | Chris Rodger

Kicking off 2025 with this mission in mind, Chris decided to undertake the mammoth task of running a minimum of 2 miles each day throughout January, running each mile in memory of his father.

He wore a photograph of his dad on his sleeve and any time the challenge got tough he would look at his father to remind him of why he was doing the challenge.

Chris, 54, said: “I lost my Dad in 1998 and those feelings of loss will never go away. He was and will always will be my inspiration through life.

“Battling through his cancer without a negative word except when only days away from the end he pulled me close and said ‘things don't look too good matey’.”

As well as running in his dad’s memory, Chris was also raising vital funds for Edinburgh-based discovery research charity, Worldwide Cancer Research.

The charity currently funds more than 100 research projects across the globe, worth a collective £20 million, with “the potential to change the course of cancer research”.

Chris, who was originally born in Australia, said: “It made complete sense to fundraise for them and with being an international charity my friends and family in Australia can also support the challenge.

Chris Rodger with his daughters after completing the Kirharle half marathon. | Chris Rodger

On January 26, Chris completed the Kirharle half marathon, completing his longest run of the month as a tribute to his heritage on Australia Day.

After completing his month long challenge, Chris said: “It was a long and hard month to get the miles in each day, but I know my pain is temporary. My efforts are for a fantastic cause and I wanted to experience just a fraction of the struggle others face while battling cancer.”

Chris has set up a JustGiving page and has already raised £814, although further donation can help support his cause.

Helen Zollinger, Worldwide Cancer Research’s Events and Community Manager, said: “We’re honoured that Chris chose Worldwide Cancer Research for such a challenging accomplishment. January can feel like the longest month and we’re grateful he used his time to kick off the year in such a positive and impactful way.

“I would like to thank Chris for his dedication and determination. His efforts will undoubtedly inspire others to undertake fundraising challenges and join our community of Curestarters.

“Worldwide Cancer Research prides itself on funding the most innovative, bold, and world-leading discovery research that will help us better understand cancer and find new treatments and cures.

“We call our supporters Curestarters because their dedication and generosity are the reasons we are able to fund potential breakthroughs that will help to save lives.”