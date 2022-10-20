'He was so kind hearted': Family who raised £50,000 for charity pay tribute to son who died from undiagnosed heart condition on the 10th anniversary of his death
The family of a Seaham man who sadly died from an undiagnosed heart condition while taking part in a half marathon has paid tribute to their ‘kind hearted’ son on the 10th anniversary of his death.
Kevin Paterson, from Seaham, sadly died 10 years ago on October 21, 2012, from an undiagnosed heart condition after suffering a cardiac event while taking part in the Birmingham Half Marathon.
Since his death, Kevin’s family have gone on to raise £50,000 for the Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) charity, who provide free, life saving heart screenings for men aged 14-35.
The family reached their £50,000 just before the 10th anniversary of Kevin death and his mother Patricia Toft, 80, is now remembering her son 10 years on, paying tribute to the ‘kind hearted’ man he was.
She said: “We were absolutely amazed to have raised so much over the last 10 years. We just wanted to do something good with a bad situation and we’re very pleased.”
“It’s been very hard since his death. If you asked me when he died I would have said I’ll never make 10 years, I didn’t want to live. I couldn’t see how I could survive without him, but I’ve got two daughters and grandchildren, my husband and the rest of my family who have helped me through it. We’ve kept focussing on trying to get something good out of it. I think Kevin would be very proud of us.
“Everyone who met Kevin just loved him. I’ve never met somebody who had so many friends and was so kind hearted. He had an outgoing personality and real zest and enthusiasm for life. He would never think there’s nothing he could do. He loved to travel and loved his family and wife.”
According to CRY, every week in the UK, at least 12 young people (35 and under) die suddenly from a previously undiagnosed heart condition, with 80% having no warning signs or symptoms.
Patricia added: “My message to young people who may not know anything about cardiac risk is to go along and get tested. It doesn’t cost anything and it doesn’t take very long. I would have said my son was perfectly fit but unless you’re never really know, so absolutely take the opportunity to get tested.”