Kevin Paterson, from Seaham, sadly died 10 years ago on October 21, 2012, from an undiagnosed heart condition after suffering a cardiac event while taking part in the Birmingham Half Marathon.

Since his death, Kevin’s family have gone on to raise £50,000 for the Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) charity, who provide free, life saving heart screenings for men aged 14-35.

The family reached their £50,000 just before the 10th anniversary of Kevin death and his mother Patricia Toft, 80, is now remembering her son 10 years on, paying tribute to the ‘kind hearted’ man he was.

The Annual CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) Heart of Durham Walk.Team Paterson walking in memory of Kevin Paterson, Mum Patricia is front right.

She said: “We were absolutely amazed to have raised so much over the last 10 years. We just wanted to do something good with a bad situation and we’re very pleased.”

“It’s been very hard since his death. If you asked me when he died I would have said I’ll never make 10 years, I didn’t want to live. I couldn’t see how I could survive without him, but I’ve got two daughters and grandchildren, my husband and the rest of my family who have helped me through it. We’ve kept focussing on trying to get something good out of it. I think Kevin would be very proud of us.

“Everyone who met Kevin just loved him. I’ve never met somebody who had so many friends and was so kind hearted. He had an outgoing personality and real zest and enthusiasm for life. He would never think there’s nothing he could do. He loved to travel and loved his family and wife.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Paterson, who sadly passed away aged 36

According to CRY, every week in the UK, at least 12 young people (35 and under) die suddenly from a previously undiagnosed heart condition, with 80% having no warning signs or symptoms.