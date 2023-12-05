Have your say on Sunderland's alcohol licensing policy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland's residents and businesses are being asked to have their say on the city's licensing policies.

The city’s Statement of Licensing Policy and its implementation determines the framework used by the City Council when deciding on whether premises are issued with a license to serve alcohol and provide late night entertainment and refreshment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four key factors in determining current policy are the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, prevention of public nuisance and protection of children from harm.

The City Council reviews the policy every five years and is now seeking views from residents and businesses in Sunderland to shape the policy until 2029.

Have your say on the city's alcohol licencing policy.

Chair of Sunderland’s Licensing Committee, Councillor Jill Fletcher, said: “The insights we receive from this consultation will play a crucial role in shaping a policy that aligns with our vision for the city over the next five years and addresses the evolving needs of the licensed trade.

“We want to make sure that our licensing policy reflects different perspectives and the diverse interests of the public and trade, so input from individuals, organisations, and businesses is really important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would encourage anyone interested to get in touch and have their say.”

Anyone who wishes to comment on the Draft Licensing Act Policy has until 5pm on Friday 2 February 2024.