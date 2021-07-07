Have you seen them? Police continue to search for missing father and four-year-old son

On Sunday evening officers received a report that Ian Malone, 44, had not returned home after leaving an address in Rowlands Gill with his young son, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Detective Chief Inspector Jane Fairlamb of Northumbria Police said: “Our priority is ensuring both Ian and his son are safe and well so we need to trace their whereabouts as soon as possible.

“We are now asking for help from anyone who may know where they are.

"If you can help then please contact us immediately.”

Ian is described as white, around 5ft 5in tall, slight build and with mousey brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, light t-shirt, black trousers, black trainers, a black face mask and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online, or by calling 101, quoting NP-20210704-0851.

