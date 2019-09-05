Hartlepool United president Jeff Stelling on day one of new marathon challenge alongside ex-SAFC manager David Moyes
Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling is making great strides on the first day of his new marathon challenge.
The Soccer Saturday host, and proud Poolie, is walking four marathons in just four days, with each one in a different UK city.
He is stopping off at football grounds in each city along the way.
Called Jeff Stelling’s March for Men 2019, he is hoping to break the £1million milestone for Prostate Cancer UK after completing a series of other tough challenges in previous years.
On day one in Glasgow Jeff is walking from Queens Park FC (Hampden Park) to Motherwell FC.
He has been joined by 120 fellow walkers who all registered with the charity, including Soccer Saturday pundit Charlie Nicholas and former Sunderland, Manchester United, Everton and West Ham manager David Moyes.
At Celtic, Jeff was presented with £5,000 to the cause. Other clubs he is also stopping off at along the way are Glasgow Rangers and Hamilton Academical.
On Friday, September 6, he will attempt his second marathon in Belfast, Cardiff the following day and London on Sunday, September 8.
Jeff is an ambassador for Prostate Cancer UK and has already completed 25 walking marathons which raised nearly £800,000 to help fight the disease.
He said: “It’s an indiscriminate disease, affecting men and their families across the UK – and that’s why I’m taking this message across the home nations.
“We’ll be visiting some iconic clubs with a big message.”
To sponsor Jeff visit the Jeff’s March for Men page at justgiving.com