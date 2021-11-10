Hartlepool and Sunderland rail travellers facing three days of disruption

Replacement bus services will be in operation along the Durham Coast line from Sunderland to Hartlepool and beyond when work begins this weekend.

Stations at Seaham, Horden, Seaton Carew and Billingham will also be affected by the signalling work in and around Middlesbrough Railway Station.

No Northern trains will operate in either direction between Sunderland, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough and intervening stations on Saturday, November 13, and Sunday, November 14.

Signalling work in and around Middlesbrough Railway Station will affect Hartlepool and Sunderland services.

Replacement services will run between Sunderland, Hartlepool, Stockton and Middlesbrough stations.

Grand Central trains from Sunderland to Northallerton will be rerouted via Gateshead.

Buses will run instead between Hartlepool, Eaglescliffe and Northallerton stations.

On Monday, November 15, Northern services between Sunderland and Hartlepool will be restored with replacement buses running between Hartlepool, Stockton and Middlesbrough stations.

Hartlepool Railway Station.

Grand Central services are not affected on November 15.

As part of the £45m project, around six miles of signalling equipment will be renewed with two traditional signal boxes demolished.

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: "The upgrades being carried out by Network Rail will provide our customers with an even more reliable railway.

"We are sorry for any disruption during the improvement work and our customers can be assured that both Northern and Network Rail will do everything possible to keep it to a minimum.

"Bus replacement services will be available for our customers.”

Chris Gee, operations director for Network Rail’s North and East Route, added: “While signal boxes and lever frames are iconic reminders of our railway heritage, we need to invest in modern techniques to improve reliability for passengers and create a railway fit for the future.

“This work has been planned carefully to avoid any unnecessary disruption whilst still allowing our teams to work safely on site. I’m pleased that we’ve been able to work closely with Northern and TransPennine Express to keep passengers moving as we complete this essential work.”

Trains from Stockton to Middlesbrough and beyond are also likely to be affected on the weekend of November 27-28.