Hardcore runner completes 10k every day for 1,000 days - and plans another run to celebrate

The Seaham dad-of-two reached the magical run number 1,000 when he finished yesterday inside the Stadium of Light, marking an epic journey which has lasted more than two years.

He did it to raise awareness as well as funds for Target Ovarian Cancer after his mum Val, 68, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and needed chemotherapy.

And despite having been on the run since 2017, Scott showed no signs of slowing down. He average 42 minutes for each 10k.

Charity runner Scott Baker finishes his 1000th 10k on consecutive days at the Stadium of Light. Scott is pictured with his son Sam (12).

The dad-of-two to Sam, 12, and Rosie, 14, said: "I am fine. I have had no blisters and no injuries and was focused on reaching the end."

Scott mostly used Seaham sea front as his route although he sometimes took a run during his lunchtime from his job as a county council assistant facilities officer.

And if there was a day when he needed motivation, Scott, 44, said: "I just reminded myself why I am doing this."

So far, the Seaham man has raised £3,700 but there's more to come with a charity night planned at Seaham Town Hall on Friday, September 20.

Mega fundraiser Scott pictured with Sunderland legend Kevin Ball.

At the end of his mega mission, he completed more than 6,000 miles of running and his astonishing efforts have earned him a highly commended trophy at the 2018 Best of Wearside Awards.

And when we asked him what he would do the day after he completes his 1,000 day achievement, he said: "I will probably go for a run.

"Every day of my life for two and a half years, this has been part of my life. I think I will still probably be trying to run each day but only for two or three miles."

About 7,300 UK women are diagnosed each year and 4,100 women lose their lives each year - that’s 11 women every day.

A fitting tribute from the Stadium of Light to charity runner Scott Baker.

A woman in the UK has a one in 50 chance of being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in her lifetime.

To support Scott, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/scott-baker1000.

A welcome sight for charity runner Scott Baker as friends and family wait for him to finish at the Stadium of Light.

Another run completed.

Scott pictured in April last year when he reached the halfway stage of his challenge.

Scott on the run.