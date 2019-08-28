Hardcore runner completes 10k every day for 1,000 days - and plans another run to celebrate
Amazing fundraiser Scott Baker has completed an incredible record - of running a 10k every day for 1,000 days!
The Seaham dad-of-two reached the magical run number 1,000 when he finished yesterday inside the Stadium of Light, marking an epic journey which has lasted more than two years.
He did it to raise awareness as well as funds for Target Ovarian Cancer after his mum Val, 68, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and needed chemotherapy.
And despite having been on the run since 2017, Scott showed no signs of slowing down. He average 42 minutes for each 10k.
The dad-of-two to Sam, 12, and Rosie, 14, said: "I am fine. I have had no blisters and no injuries and was focused on reaching the end."
Scott mostly used Seaham sea front as his route although he sometimes took a run during his lunchtime from his job as a county council assistant facilities officer.
And if there was a day when he needed motivation, Scott, 44, said: "I just reminded myself why I am doing this."
So far, the Seaham man has raised £3,700 but there's more to come with a charity night planned at Seaham Town Hall on Friday, September 20.
At the end of his mega mission, he completed more than 6,000 miles of running and his astonishing efforts have earned him a highly commended trophy at the 2018 Best of Wearside Awards.
And when we asked him what he would do the day after he completes his 1,000 day achievement, he said: "I will probably go for a run.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
"Every day of my life for two and a half years, this has been part of my life. I think I will still probably be trying to run each day but only for two or three miles."
About 7,300 UK women are diagnosed each year and 4,100 women lose their lives each year - that’s 11 women every day.
A woman in the UK has a one in 50 chance of being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in her lifetime.
To support Scott, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/scott-baker1000.