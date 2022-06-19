Today (Sunday, June 19) is all about you, as we raise a glass and say thank you for all you do for your families.
And ahead of the big day, we asked the Sunderland Echo readers to share their treasured photographs and touching messages for the special men in their lives.
We were inundated with responses, and we’re sorry we can’t share them all.
But here are a selection of your greetings and tributes to loved ones this Father’s Day.
1. Together again
Victoria Gilmore Smith said: "Me and my Dad, our first Christmas together after being reunited after 45 years apart. Through the power of Facebook. Happy Father’s Day Dad.”
Photo: Victoria Gilmore Smith
2. A big hug
Susan Dawson said: "My dad Tommy, worked since leaving school until the day he had a stroke, two days before his 58th birthday. Now he's 80!”
Photo: Susan Dawson
3. Here come the boys
Judith Cutter said: "Four great Dads in one special picture, my dad Keith, son Jordan, husband Aden and father-in-law Ernie - Happy Father’s Day to you all.”
Photo: Judith Cutter
4. Christmastime
Donna Summerside said: "This photo represents four amazing dads. My late husband Stevie who gave his boys the world. My two amazing sons who learnt from the best and are absolutely brilliant dads. And last but not least my Dad, the gaffer. Thank you for always being there for me.”
Photo: Donna Summerside