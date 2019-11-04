Results Fitness is moving into a bigger unit within The Riverwalk development.

Result Fitness is moving into a larger unit within The Riverwalk in North Road in Durham.

The new location will allow the gym to double in size, giving members more space to work out, with the business to host more than 90 classes over the month and give visitors access to large changing rooms.

The new space will open in the lead up to Christmas and will be kitted out with new equipment including multiple power racks, Olympic lifting stations, a free weight area, a large cardio zone and an astro turf sprint and prowler track.

It will join a six-screen Odeon cinema and restaurants including Cosy Club, InShanghai, Icestone Gelato, Thai River, Nudo Sushi Box, Biz R Coffee House, It’s All About the Cake and the Old Tom’s Gin Bar.

Also on the way is The Curious Mr Fox, Log Fire Pizza Co, Food Pit, Delaney’s Donkey and Flip and Stack pancake and coffee house, with the centre also home to 23 shops.

The £30 million scheme has also created 253 student rooms and one the project is fully occupied, the scheme will create around 120 jobs.

Nick Berry is a partner at Clearbell Capital, which runs the development on the site of The Gates shopping centre, with a walkway created along the riverside as part of the project.

He said: “It is great to be able to announce the relocation of Result Fitness to a new, state of the art facility which will be double the size.

“The new and enhanced gym is a great addition to our line up at The Riverwalk, creating an all-day destination and facility for the local community.