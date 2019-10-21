Kelly Goodlad with daughter Madison Rochester, 12, and Laurence Mason of the Black Bull ahead of a charity event in memory of Mia Goodlad who died of cancer aged two.

Kelly Goodlad, from Peterlee, is grieving the tragic loss of her daughter Mia who died from cancer aged just two and a half in July.

Mia, who Kelly called ‘Mia Moo’ successfully completed chemotherapy in March after overcoming a form of cancer in her eye and rang the hospital treatment bell.

Devastatingly, in July she was rushed into hospital after suffering a seizure and died just five days later from two brain tumours and cancer of the brain.

Mia Goodlad who died of cancer aged just two.

Despite Kelly’s and her 12-year-old daughter Madison Rochester’s pain, she is organising a fundraising day with The Black Bull pub in Old Shotton for the childhood cancer charity CLIC Sargent which was there for them throughout Mia’s illness and helped her have the funeral she deserved.

Kelly, 34, a nurse, said: “Whatever you needed they were there. Like a magic wand they sorted it out.

“From little things like going into town and bringing you pyjamas and toiletries to somewhere to stay for the night so you didn’t have to leave the hospital, meals vouchers, transport, anything.

“It is why we are trying to give something back.”

Mia was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare form of cancer of the eye’s retina, last December and had to have her left eye removed.

Kelly said without the support of CLIC Sargent Mia would not have been able to attend her appointments.

She said: “She was always playing. She never knew she was poorly, that’s my only blessing.”

On Saturday, October 26, The Black Bull will hold children’s activities between 4pm-6pm including pony rides, a disco, bake sale and fancy dress competition.

Then on the night there will be six live bands playing, a sponsored wax, bonus ball and huge raffle with prizes including hampers, gift cards, a free MOT and professional room decoration.

Kelly added: “It may sound strange but the pub was one of Mia’s favourite places to come. They do the best chicken nuggets in town she would tell you.”

Laurence Mason, team coach at The Black Bull, added: “We are a little family here and Mia was a big part of that.

“We have all felt the loss.”