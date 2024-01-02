Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of pounds has been raised to help retired greyhounds after the death of a much-loved pub dog.

Vader was a regular at Blues micropub

Vader the greyhound was a popular fixture at Blues Micropub in Whitburn, ran by his owners Callum and Alice Watson.

He'd often be found sleeping at the micropub, soon waking up once he heard the rustle of a crisp packet.

After his death suddenly on December 27 aged 10, couple Callum and Alice decided to do something to honour their pet.

They'd got Vader from local charity Durham District Retired Greyhounds eight years ago and decided to help other retired racing dogs like him.

They started a collection at the pub in Percy Terrace, and they've already raised £800 and counting.

Blues Micro Pub in Whitburn

Callum said: "Vader was always in the pub and everyone got to know him, he was such a big part of it and we really miss him.

"We'd found a tumour on his bladder and were booked in for a scan and to sort a treatment plan. We knew we were on borrowed time though. The day before he died I'd taken him for a walk and his legs just went, and nothing more could be done for him.

"Greyhounds are such wonderful pets, they have a lovely nature. People think they need loads of exercise, but they just need a couple of short walks each day, then they sleep all day. He just fitted into our lifestyle perfectly."

Vader was a popular part of the pub

The pub will be back open from Thursday, January 4 with the fundraiser on the bar running until Sunday, January 7, after which they'll drop the funds off at the charity in Durham.

The pub will then be closed until February as the couple take a break.

"We're overwhelmed by the amount we've managed to raise so far. It's going to be a big help to the charity," said Callum.

Callum and Alice with Vader at the beer garden of their Blues micropub

"If we can raise a bit of money for the Durham District Retired Greyhounds and raise a bit of awareness along the way about how greyhounds make such great pets, we'll be happy.

"Vader gave us eight years of companionship and he was our best mate. We wouldn't have had him in our lives if it wasn't for the charity."

Durham District Retired Greyhounds is a registered charity that helps find forever homes for retired racing greyhounds from the race tracks in the North East. The majority of greyhounds retire from racing between three and five years of age, so are still relatively young dogs.

As stated on the charity's website: "Greyhounds make wonderful pets. When they finish their racing careers, they retire in every sense of the word.

"They are friendly, gentle, loyal, and good-natured and they quickly adapt to family life. They only need two short walks a day and will happily spend the rest of their time dozing by your side. Greyhounds get along with children, the elderly and can often live happily with other pets,including cats! Owning a greyhound is one of life’s great joys."