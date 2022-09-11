Great North Run 2022 LIVE: Updates from the race as iconic half marathon returns to South Shields
Thousands of runners and spectators alike will descend on the North East today (Sunday, September 11) for the Great North Run.
The iconic half marathon is returning to its traditional route – 13.1 miles between Newcastle and South Shields – for the first time since 2019, on a weekend where the nation mourns the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
It’s intended that the 2022 staging of the race will act as a celebration of the monarch’s life and service.
After ruling for more than 70 years and a lifetime of duty, the Queen passed away at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8. She was 96.
Most Popular
-
1
Bank holiday declared for date of Queen's state funeral
-
2
Sunderland Lionesses Jill Scott and Steph Houghton and SAFC legend Gary Bennett to be nominated for freedom of the city
-
3
Hunt for robbers as OAP in hospital with facial injuries after 'horrendous' attack in his own home
-
4
Great North Run 2022: How to get to the start and finish of the race by metro, bus and car
-
5
Sunderland to hold ceremony to proclaim King Charles III - here is where and when it will be
While a number of events were cancelled in the wake of her death, the Great Run Company confirmed that the famous race would go ahead as planned.
Related content: Great North Run founder Sir Brendan Foster on the decision for half marathon to go ahead celebrating life of Queen Elizabeth II
A company statement said: “The event has traditionally been a celebration of the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people, this year it will be an opportunity for us to come together and express our condolences, while celebrating the life of our extraordinary Queen.”
Founder Sir Brendan Foster added on Friday (September 9): “We will endeavour to ensure the event runs smoothly but we will do so ever mindful that the nation has lost someone whose death is a defining moment for all of us, and who will be in our hearts and minds not just today and tomorrow, but long into the future.”
As race day gets underway across the region, see the latest updates below.
Great North Run 2022, between Newcastle and South Shields.
Great North Run 2022 LIVE: Updates from the race as iconic half marathon returns to South Shields
Last updated: Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 10:59
Key Events
- Great North Run returns, with Newcastle to South Shields route happening for first time 2019
- Thousands of runners and spectators descend on the region for iconic half marathon
- Junior and Mini Great North Runs cancelled following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8
- Follow our live updates from race day as half marathon event goes ahead on Sunday, September 11
Metro update
Celebrating the life of our Queen
Sir Brendan Foster addresses runners at the Great North Run start line. He added: “Today we will run from Newcastle to South Shields with Queen Elizabeth in our minds and in our hearts.”
An impeccable minute’s silence was then held in honour of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
An iconic view
Elite wheelchair athletes cross the Tyne Bridge as the Great North Run races begin on Sunday morning. Picture: PA.
Here to cheer Jasmine on
Our reporter Georgina met Rachael and Lauren Ransbury, who were finding a spot at the finish line to cheer on Jasmine Trinder, who is running for the Alzheimer’s Society.
The very best of luck Jasmine, and what a great banner!
Go on the runners!
Imagine the feeling of crossing that line ...
Peaceful scenes at the finish line in South Shields - but not for long. Get ready for thousands of runners!
Georgina reporting live from South Shields
With the first race officially underway, Georgina’s got an eye on the finish line in South Shields. Don’t forget to look for her when you finish later!
We’re off! 🏁
Good luck to all the elite wheelchair racers, who have set off on their Great North Run!
Another reminder from Nexus regarding today’s Metro service
Say hello to Georgina!
Our reporter George is at the Great North Run finish line in South Shields - and she’ll be looking to speak to some of you! So whether you’re running or watching, don’t forget to say hello and tell her about your GNR experience.