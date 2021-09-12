Great North Run 2021: How the day unfolded as iconic half marathon celebrated 40th staging

This year’s Great North Run was the 40th staging of the event – an occasion which was originally due to be celebrated last September. The 2020 race – along with countless other charity events – had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the half marathon returned for 2021 on an amended route, and with other Covid safety controls in place – including staggered start times.

For the first time, the Great North Run finish line was not in South Shields. Instead, the route took a loop back to Newcastle to end at the city’s Great North Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a milestone day for the North East region as the 40th Great North Run took place.

Scroll down for our team’s updates on Sunday’s event and see if you can spot any familiar faces in our pictures.