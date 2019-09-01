Construction work for the finish of the Great North Run has started

Construction of the finish line on the seafront at South Shields has started ahead of next Sunday’s half marathon.

If you’re a GNR veteran or this is your first attempt, here’s everything you need to know.

Route.

The course of this year's Great North Run. Pic: GNR

Starting in Newcastle upon Tyne, the 13.1 mile route takes runners along the Central Motorway System and over the Tyne Bridge to Gateshead.

Then it follows the A184 Felling Bypass to the Whitemare Pool roundabout, where it picks up the A194 Leam Lane towards Simonside, before turning into the John Reid Road and Prince Edward Road through The Nook and on to the seafront at the Marsden Inn.

From that point, there is just over a mile to go and the crowds get louder as runners make their way down the final straight towards the finish line at Horsley Hill.

How to get there – and back

The marquees are going up

With thousands of runners and spectators heading towards the start and away from the finish lines, public transport is far and away your best bet.

The starting point of the run is about a 15 minute walk from Haymarket Metro station in Newcastle, and South Shields Metro station is about a 20 minute walk from the finish line.

The nearest bus stations to the start are Haymarket and Eldon Square, plus many on-street bus stops.

Shuttle bus services will run between the start at Newcastle and the finish at South Shields

The finish line area. Pic: GNR

Metro will be running additional trains from the start of service until approximately 7pm on Sunday, September 8.

Additional trains have been planned for all areas of the network to get runners and spectators to the start of the run and then once the run has begun, there will be a train every 7.5 minutes to South Shields.

After the race has finished, there will be a train every 7.5 minutes from South Shields into Newcastle.

Buying a Metro ticket

You are able to buy your Metro Day ticket in advance from any Metro ticket machine. You can also buy a ticket at the Great North Run Event Village on Saturday, September 7.

All-day tickets are £5.20 for adults, £1.40 for children.

At any Metro ticket machine select 'GN Run 8/9 Adult' or 'GN Run 8/9 Child' from the main screen.

Some stations will be closed temporarily or have reduced access in order to assist with the movement of passengers and to improve crowd control.

Haymarket - No entry into the station (exit only) from 8am until 10.40am. Please use Monument instead.

Jesmond - Closed from 10.40am until early afternoon. Please use Haymarket or Monument instead.

Manors - Closed from 10.40am until early afternoon. Please use Haymarket or Monument instead.

Chichester - Closed from 1pm until early evening. Please use South Shields.

If you do need to travel by car, you could consider parking at a Metro station (Callerton Parkway, Bank Foot, Kingston Park, Regent Centre, Four Lane Ends, Northumberland Park, Heworth, Fellgate, East Boldon or Stadium of Light all have car parks) and taking the Metro to the start and from the finish.

Where to watch

There are plenty of great vantage points along the route, from Newcastle Central Motorway System to the seafront at South Shields.

Crowds line the route along the Felling Bypass and as it passes through residential areas of South Shields, while the last mile along the seafront is always packed.

But bear in mind you have to get there early to claim a spot and it may take a long time to get away, especially in the car.

If you DO drive, here are the things to look out for:

Parking in Newcastle

Newcastle City Council operates eight city centre multi-storey car parks and 47 surface car parks.

For general queries regarding areas where you can park contact Parking Services on 0191 261 4503 (between 8am and 6pm, all days).

Anyone requiring access to Queen Street, King Street and Lombard Street on event day can do so using the pedestrian zone on Dean Street.The Watergate car park behind The Guildhall will also be closed during this period.

The Swing Bridge, whilst closed to vehicular traffic will remain open to pedestrians at all times. The Gateshead Millennium Bridge will remain open during the event.

Access to Baltic Quays resident's car park will not be affected.

Bottle Bank will be closed to general traffic and buses.

Access to the Hilton Hotel and Curzon Place will be via Oakwellgate, Cannon Street, Church Street and Bridge Street.

In addition, temporary waiting restrictions will be in place between 7am and 11am on Sunday 8 September 2019 on the following road: Ponteland Road – south side, from the access road to Wingrove House rear car park to its eastern junction with A167 Jedburgh Road.

Parking in Gateshead

The town centre and Gateshead Quays are served by a range of council-owned and private car parks.

For more information, visit: gateshead.gov.uk/

South Shields parking

There are a number of car parks available in South Shields. For more information about their locations, opening hours and cost, visit:southtyneside.gov.uk/article/38149/Map-of-car-parks

There will be restrictions in place between 11am on Saturday 7 September and 6pm on Sunday 8 September.

No vehicle (except a vehicle being used for emergency purposes or managing the event) should wait, load, or unload in:

Seafield Terrace, South Shields northeast side from its junction with A183 Sea Road in a south-easterly direction to Seaview Terrace

Seaview Terrace, South Shields northeast side from Seafield Terrace in a south- easterly direction to its junction with C411 Beach Road

C411 Beach Road, South Shields northwest side from its junction with Seaview Terrace in a north- easterly direction to its junction with C411 Bents Park Road

C411 Beach Road, South Shields southeast side from its junction with Salisbury Place in a north- easterly direction to its junction with C411 Bents Park Road

C411 Bents Park Road, South Shields northeast side from its junction with C411 Beach Road in a south- easterly direction to a point 70 metres southeast of its junction with Sea Way

C411 Bents Park Road, South Shields southwest side from its junction with C411 Beach Road in a south- easterly direction to a point 70 metres southeast of its junction with Sea Way

A183 Coast Road, South Shields south west side from its junction with Kingsway in a north- westerly direction for a distance of 310 metres

A183 Coast Road, South Shields southwest side from its junction with Kingsway in a south-easterly direction for a distance of 75 metres

White Rocks Grove, Whitburn south side from its junction with A183 in an easterly direction for a distance of 195 metres

White Rocks Grove, Whitburn north side from its junction with A183 in an easterly direction for a distance of 20 metres

White Rocks Grove, Whitburn both sides from a point 100 metres east of its junction with A183 in a southerly direction for a distance of 20 metres

The restrictions only apply at such times and to such extent as they may from time to time be indicated by the display of traffic sign.

Timings on the day, Sunday, September 8

07.30am Information point opens (located on the Town Moor, near Exhibition Park)

8am Baggage buses open (located along Claremont Road)

9am Event and charity villages open at finish area

9.15am Start assembly area opens

10.05 am Baggage buses depart for the finish

10.10am Elite wheelchair race starts

10.15am Elite women start

10.15am Mass Great North Run warm-up

10.30am Assembly area closes

10.40am MEN’S ELITE AND MASS RACES START