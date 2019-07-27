'Great news for the city' - Readers react as Ocado is confirmed as first tenant for Sunderland's Vaux site
The Sunderland community has welcomed the news that online grocery company Ocado is setting up shop in the city.
Ocado will become the first tenant on the former site of the Vaux brewery – a huge city centre development which will also be home to Sunderland City Council at a new state-of-the-art headquarters.
Many Echo readers have welcomed the investment, hailing it as the first step in bringing more companies, and jobs, to Wearside.
Ocado’s new home will be at THE BEAM, the flagship building on the site. The retailer has signed a 15-year deal to let the top two floors of the building.
While some praised the announcement, other residents made additional suggestions for what they would like to see open on the Vaux site as work continues.
Ideas included buildings to further tourism and a Stack-style development of shipping containers, consisting of food and leisure premises.
Plans are in progress to create such a structure on the seafront at Seaburn – but some argued it would be better-suited to the city centre to bring in money.
Here is what you had to say on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:
Bernard Purdy: “Great news, well done all involved, keep the good work up.”
Lee Richardson: “Yes, it will bring people into the city (well, employees) who may spend a bit more in town now, but on the other hand, how much more tourism would something touristy brought in?”
Chris Collins: “Great news for the city. Let’s hope the next buildings are a little more pleasing on the eye. That looks like its been done by an architect still living in the 70s.”
Hayley Byers: “Fantastic news, completely new jobs vs a relocation from Doxy etc a massive bonus.”
Neil Lawther: “Great plan, still need either free or subsidised parking.”
Jack Fromme: “We should build the new Stack site next to here. Keep people in the city.”
Angela Dalzell: “More business needed.”
Sue Gray: “Waste of money.”
Pamela Armstrong: “Where are they going to park?”
Jean Wright: “No houses please.”