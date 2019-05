This is the scene after a grass fire was sparked on the banks of the River Wear.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service sent a targeted response vehicle from Sunderland Central station following reports of the blaze on land of Timber Beach Road, just a short distance away from the Northern Spire Bridge.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the incident after it was alerted to the fire.

The crew spend a short time putting out the fire, which left a large section of ground blackened by the flames and heat.

The call out came just after 8pm.