Grants of up to £60k available for young people in Sunderland - here's how to apply

Applications are now open for a grant which will help young people in Sunderland take advantage of career opportunities in their home city.

Overall, the Connecting Futures fund totals £500,000, which will be awarded to charities and community organisations working with young people in the city, with grants of up to £60,000 over two years.

The programme, from The Rank Foundation and Greggs Foundation, in partnership with local stakeholders, aims to raise aspirations, build confidence and directly connect young people aged 12–25 with emerging career opportunities opening up in the city.

It’s aimed at helping young people benefit from career opportunities opening up as a result of developments in the city, such as Riverside Sunderland, the creative industries and International Advanced Manufacturing Park being created next to Nissan.

Paul Callaghan CBE, Chair, Connecting Futures Working Group, said: “The Connecting Futures programme, funded by Rank Foundation and The Greggs Foundation, is a significant investment in Sunderland’s future.

“With grants of up to £30,000 a year for up to two years, it empowers our VCSE sector, creative industries, manufacturers, educators and wider employers to develop the talent our city needs.

“It’s particularly focused on helping young people access training and build careers in Sunderland’s growing sectors — from digital and the arts to manufacturing and logistics. This fund is about unlocking ambition, strengthening communities and ensuring opportunity is within reach for every young person in Sunderland.”

Caroline Broadhurst, CEO of The Rank Foundation said: “Connecting Futures is about capitalising on potential and making sure no one misses out because of their background or a lack of connections. We want every young person in Sunderland to see the new opportunities as being for them – and that they have what it takes to pursue them.”

Who’s eligible and how to apply

Funding is available for experienced organisations working with young people, particularly those who are care-experienced, not in education, employment or training, at risk of exploitation, and/or at risk of involvement in anti-social behaviour, violence, and offending.

Successful applicants will offer a range of activities, from industry insight days and creative workshops to skills training, mentoring, and support towards further education or employment.

Grants will be awarded to organisations working in priority areas close to major developments: Sunderland West, Washington and The Coalfields.

The programme will run from Autumn 2025 to Summer 2027, with a total budget of £500,000 over two years.

Applications are open now and close at 15.00 on Friday 12th September 2025.

Organisations must be based in Sunderland and meet eligibility criteria outlined in the application pack. For more information or to apply, visit https://rankfoundation.com/sunderland/connecting-futures-programme-launch/