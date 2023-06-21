Grace House currently provides an opportunity for both disabled children, many with complex needs, and their families to benefit from weekend and overnight respite breaks at their eight bedroom facility.

The facility is located on the ground floor of Grace House and is provided in partnership with Sunderland Care and Support (SCAS), who provide the care, which is funded by Together for Children Sunderland (TfC).

However, last week Brian Chartlon received a letter from TfC informing him that this facility will no longer be available at Grace House from the end of November.

A copy of the letter sent to the Echo highlights increased rent rates and cost of utility bills as the reason behind the decision.

The letter, which is addressed from Jill Colbert, director of Children’s Services at TfC Sunderland, said: “The charity has told us that they have been approached by a company who wants to rent the space used for overnight short breaks at a commercial rate.

“The charity are required to show the public that they are making the most of their assets and of course, keep the charity running.

“So unless we match that offer, and increase the money we pay to share the utilities, we cannot stay in the building.”

The letter goes on to cite how after examining the TfC budget and the current and projected number of children needing overnight care “we can’t sign up to a new lease with the charity”.

The letter goes on to add: “From the end of the current year we will not have any short breaks care provided from Grace House.

“I know that this is devastating news for you and will have come out of the blue. I know that the happiness of your child is the only thing that matters to you and that you may have come to rely on those nights of care for a break yourself.”

After receiving the letter, Brian said: “This news has devastated us parents to have this lifeline taken away from us. Apparently they have decided to sell or rent the space downstairs for more money than Together for Children can afford, leaving no other current alternative care for the children.”

Grace House Sunderland.

After donating hundreds of pounds on behalf of his recently deceased father, Brian, who lives in Castletown, feels particularly aggrieved.

He added: “I’m also disappointed as the charity have still been taking our donations. I recently donated over £500 that my late father raised in donations instead of flowers at his funeral.

“He wanted to do this because of the work they had done looking after his great grandson. We thought the money would be used to support things like respite care.”

TfC have confirmed they are looking to find “alternative provision” but Brian said this has left him and other guardians and parents facing an unknown period without respite care.

The letter goes on to state: “We are committed to buying or building something that is a better fit for the range of needs our children have and we are trying to do that quickly, however we won’t have that in place for the end of the year.

“It will take us until next year as any building work and refurbishment is taking a long time due to delays in securing goods and services.”

Grace House have confirmed that short breaks respite care will cease to operate from the charity’s home but have stressed the charity’s other services will continue.

The statement said: “Earlier this year we were given notice that Sunderland Care and Support would no longer be providing their Short Breaks service hosted by Grace House with delivery transferring to Together For Children. Following short discussions TFC have decided to look for more suitable premises to deliver their service.

“The support Grace House provides to disabled young people and their families has grown massively over recent years and these support services like counselling, parent and family carer support groups provided by Grace House remain unaffected and will continue."

CEO Victoria Brown added: “We understand the anxiety this decision will have on those families that currently access TfC’s Short Breaks service and we support those calling for that disruption to be minimised.”

The charity has urged anyone wishing to discuss the change with Grace House to email [email protected]

TfC Chief Executive Jill Colbert has also confirmed the current short breaks respite service at Grace house will cease to operate but has vowed to find alternative provision.

She said: "Grace House has been home to the short break service for children with complex disabilities provided by Sunderland Care and Support Service on behalf of Together for Children, for a number of years.

"We were informed by the charity that they were approached by a company willing to pay a higher commercial rate for the space that is used for the service, which meant that unless we matched the increased rent, and increased costs of utilities driven by the cost of living crisis, we weren’t in a position to stay there.

"We have written to parents and carers to let them know that sadly this arrangement will come to an end at the end of November this year.

"We understand the impact this news will have on families using the service, which is why we have written to them to explain the situation and reassure them that we are working hard to find alternative provision, including trying to buy a building which we can modify to fit the range of needs our children.