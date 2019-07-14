Good Samaritan's tribute to police and paramedics after three hit by vehicle outside pub
A Good Samaritan has paid tribute to the emergency services after three people were hit by a vehicle outside a pub.
Dan Pearson passed the scene outside the Black Bull pub in Old Shotton in the early hours of Saturday, July 14.
Dan, who is first aid trained for work in a gym, believes a vehicle had collided with people who had left Shotton Hall banqueting suite.
“We were driving through the village and came across the incident,” he said.
“There was a paramedic who was attending to one casualty at the side of the road.
“I was told to help the other two casualties, who were in a garden.
“They had been thrown through a wrought iron gate and into a fence.
“It was a very significant impact,” he said. “It is fortunate that this was not a fatality.
“I just want to say how fantastic both the police and paramedics were, in what was a very chaotic and challenging incident.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three people had been hurt in the incident and two ambulances had been used to take them to hospital, adding: “We were called at 12.28am on Saturday to a report of a road traffic collision involving three pedestrians outside the Black Bull pub in Old Shotton.
“We dispatched one crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team, a clinical care manager, two double-crewed ambulances and a doctor. We transported one patient to James Cook University Hospital and two to University Hospital of North Tees.”