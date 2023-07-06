Golf day to help fund 'Super Brad's Pad' in memory of Bradley Lowery
Teams are wanted to take part in a golf day to help raise funds for a special project in memory of little Bradley Lowery.
The Bradley Lowery Foundation, set up in memory of the six-year-old who touched many hearts before his sad loss to neuroblastoma, is raising funds to create 'Super Brad's Pad' - a luxury holiday home to accommodate families of seriously ill children.
To help raise funds, Ascot Care is hosting a charity golf day at Close House on Friday, September 1, 2023, and there are still spaces available for teams.
Registration is at 9.30am with a bacon sandwich on arrival and a shotgun start at 10.30am, and a presentation and meal in the club house at 3.30pm.
It costs £400 per four-ball team.
To book, email [email protected]