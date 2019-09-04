Former George Washington Golf Club captain Kevin Lillie

Kevin Lillie, 61, was captain of the George Washington Hotel golf club when he contracted Aplastic Anaemia and died in hospital just a few months later.

The former electrical engineer was taken into hospital in October 2018 and died in January 2019. But his dying wish to build a new stone bridge on the sixth hole has been honoured by his two sons.

The bridge was built by his two sons, Gavin and Philip, and dedicated to his memory with a plaque in his honour. The first people to cross the bridge were Kevin’s grandchildren Jasmine, aged nine, and five-year-old Paige.

Kevin Lillie's grandchildren, Paige, five, and Jasmine, nine, (in hat), are the first to cross his memorial bridge --

Gavin and Philip said: “It was a very proud and emotional moment for us all.

“Our Dad was passionate about his golf and was a member of the club for over 35 years.”

“He was originally from Biddick Hall in South Shields, and proud of it, but he loved being in Washington and he loved the George Washington Golf Club.”

“He was thrilled to be golf captain and we know that the bridge was something he had had in mind long before he was taken ill.”

Kevin Lillie's grandchildren, Paige, five, and Jasmine, nine, (in hat), pose in front of the bridge -

George Washington Golf Club manager, Bill Michie was more than happy to help with the gesture and saw it as a great way to honour Kevin’s memory.

He said: “It’s a fitting tribute to Kevin that he will be part of the course for good now.”

“A new bridge was something that had been on the club’s radar for a long time and it will always be associated with Kevin.”

“Everyone was stunned by his unexpected death because he was a fit and well man, regularly out on the golf course.

“He’ll be remembered as a real character with a great sense of humour - knowing that this bridge was built in his memory would have brought a big smile to his face.”