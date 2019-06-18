Girl, 11, trapped in mud up to her waist rescued by firefighters from the River Tyne
An 11-year-old girl who became trapped in mud up to her waist was rescued by firefighters after playing on exposed mudflats on the River Tyne.
A warning has now been issued to children and parents after the girl found herself waist-deep in an exposed mudflat on the River Tyne.
Emergency services received the 999 call at around 4pm on June 9, after a group of six children, who were playing on the mud, had become inadvertently stuck and unable to get back to the safety of the Quayside.
By the time crews arrived five of the children had managed to free themselves but one girl was unable to move in the mud – which had created a vacuum.
A spokesman for the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our firefighters quickly deployed a throw bag in the direction of the girl.”