Gig to help raise funds for vital repairs at Sunderland music institution The Bunker

The latest gig has been announced as Sunderland’s music community rallies round to futureproof The Bunker institution.

There’s an ongoing Crowdfunder campaign for The Bunker | Sunderland Echo

Dating back 42 years, The Bunker in Stockton Road is an integral part of the fabric of Sunderland music, one that’s helped hone the sound of chart toppers to retired Mackems looking to add a new string to their bow.

From national icons like The Clash and Billy Bragg to the city’s biggest names in music, such as Leatherface, Field Music, Futureheads and Frankie & Heartstrings, countless artists have used its studios and recording rooms over the decades.

Teaching more than 250 people each week, aged from four to 82, it brings the joy of music to all: the unemployed, those with mental health issues, those suffering with social, emotional or financial hardship issues and those just wanting to learn a new skill.

But this year the CIC (community interest company) had to launch a fundraiser to futureproof its historic building.

Its three Victorian roofs are in desperate need of repair, with water leaking into the studios and bands often juggling practice with moving buckets around the room.

The cost for each roof is £30,000, with a Crowdfunder launched for the first of the three roofs which would make the building weatherproof, dry, warm and comfortable.

The music, and wider, community has rallied round to help with a series of fundraisers and local musician Chris Hair & Wild Circle are now gearing up to raise the roof for the cause.

The roofs are in major need of repair | Sunderland Echo

They will take to the stage at Ship Isis on Saturday, November 30, with all proceeds from the gig going to The Bunker fundraiser.

After practising with bands at The Bunker since the 1990s, Chris worked at the studios for several years in the 2000s.

He has since stayed involved and now works closely with manager Kenny Sanger as part of the Community Interest Company board.

Chris said: “I started going to The Bunker in 1994 when me and some schoolfriends first formed a band. I had no idea what a huge part the place would play in my life for the 30 years following.

Chris Hair & Wild Circle return to the Ship Isis stage | Submitted

“I've seen so many people’s lives enriched from being able to access what The Bunker has always offered – a place to grow music and other arts projects with like-minded people, and become part of a creative community which looks after its members.”

Chris also believes The Bunker plays an important role in the cultural economy of Sunderland.

He said:“We’re lucky at the moment to have so many brilliant small businesses starting from scratch in the city and doing amazing things, and I think it’s pretty cool that a lot of them are ran by people who’ve been through The Bunker for one reason or another over the years!

“I run my own business too and it’s based around encouraging learning through music in early years. I’m pretty certain that having access to the facilities and the knowledge at the Bunker put me on the path towards that, in a more practical way than school or college ever did.”

*Chris Hair & Wild Circle play Ship Isis at 7.30pm on Saturday, November 30. Tickets are £7 from https://www.fatsoma.com/e/76hcn4ab/chris-hair-wild-circle-the-ship-isis