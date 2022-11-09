Gift from the Queen planted in Sunderland at home of Foundation of Light

The tree-planting ceremony.

Sunderland AFC’s official charity, the Foundation of Light, has planted a unique gift from The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) ‘Tree of Trees’ sculpture.

Earlier this year, as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the tree stood tall outside of Buckingham Palace, as a message of hope, regeneration and optimism to the nation and the world as part of the Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations.

Presented by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Ms Lucy Winskell OBE, the tree was planted on November 4, 2022, outside the Beacon of Light, the Foundation of Light’s home and vibrant community hub, situated adjacent to the Stadium of Light. The Foundation opened the Beacon in 2018 to provide a centre of inspiration and aspiration for people from the North East, and today hosts many activities for all ages and abilities.

The Foundation of Light was chosen to receive the tree in recognition of its work across communities in Sunderland, South Tyneside and County Durham. Each year the Foundation works with over 20,000 people, using the power of football to inspire positive change through sport, education, health and wellbeing and employability programmes.

Sir Bob Murray CBE, founder and chairman of the Foundation of Light said “To be gifted a tree from The Queen’s Green Canopy ‘Tree of Trees’ is a huge honour and privilege and as we watch the tree grow outside our wonderful home, the Beacon of Light, it is something our participants, staff and partners can be proud of, whilst representative of their own personal journeys.

"This beautiful tree symbolises hope and regeneration and will inspire us every day to keep going above and beyond to help our communities have better opportunities and better lives; a fitting memory to the service Her Majesty gave to this county for seventy years.

“The Foundation is a very special charity, and over the last 21 years we have worked with over half a million adults, children and families to support them to live happier and healthier lives. Our communities are facing difficult and cruel times and we continue to work hard to support those who need it most.”

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Ms Lucy Winskell OBE said, "I am absolutely delighted to able to plant the Tree of Trees at the Foundation of Light, this accolade is very well deserved by the Foundation who have for so many years made such a significant impact in their community. And as the tree continues to grow, I know that their work will continue to grow in reach and impact."

The Foundation joins over 300 organisations from across the UK who were recently announced by the QGC as recipients of these special trees in the The Queen’s name, which are gifted in a pot embossed with Her Majesty’s cipher. The Foundation is the only organisation in Sunderland to receive a tree.