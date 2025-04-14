Giant sand artwork created on Seaburn Beach with the message to 'stop the genocide'

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 14th Apr 2025, 12:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
If you were out enjoying the sunshine at the Sunderland seafront this weekend then you couldn’t have failed to notice the spectacular giant sand artwork with an important message to “stop the genocide”.

The stunning creation had incorporated different shades of the natural sand to create an image of a young child looking distressed and holding his arms out in a manner to suggest he was asking for help.

The giant piece of artwork on Seaburn Beach.The giant piece of artwork on Seaburn Beach.
The giant piece of artwork on Seaburn Beach. | Fred Brown

Underneath the child is the message ‘stop the genocide’.

The giant artwork could be found taking up a significant chunk of Seaburn Beach and dwarfing the surrounding people out walking their dogs or going for a stroll.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A series of stunning overhead drone images have been sent to use by Fred Brown.

Different drone images of the artwork.Different drone images of the artwork.
Different drone images of the artwork. | Fred Brown

The message is believes to be connected to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine in the occupied Gaza Strip .

In December (2024) Amnesty International said they had “found sufficient basis to conclude that Israel has committed and is continuing to commit genocide against Palestinians ”.

We would like to speak with the artist who created this piece. If you are the artist or know who they are then please email [email protected]

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice