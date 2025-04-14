Giant sand artwork created on Seaburn Beach with the message to 'stop the genocide'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you were out enjoying the sunshine at the Sunderland seafront this weekend then you couldn’t have failed to notice the spectacular giant sand artwork with an important message to “stop the genocide”.

The stunning creation had incorporated different shades of the natural sand to create an image of a young child looking distressed and holding his arms out in a manner to suggest he was asking for help.

The giant piece of artwork on Seaburn Beach. | Fred Brown

Underneath the child is the message ‘stop the genocide’.

The giant artwork could be found taking up a significant chunk of Seaburn Beach and dwarfing the surrounding people out walking their dogs or going for a stroll.

A series of stunning overhead drone images have been sent to use by Fred Brown.

Different drone images of the artwork. | Fred Brown

The message is believes to be connected to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine in the occupied Gaza Strip .

In December (2024) Amnesty International said they had “found sufficient basis to conclude that Israel has committed and is continuing to commit genocide against Palestinians ”.

We would like to speak with the artist who created this piece. If you are the artist or know who they are then please email [email protected]