Two stunning new murals have been created in Sunderland which when viewed through a smart phone creates an “immersive artistic experience”.

The two giant murals have been created on the wall of the Mecca Bingo building in Sunderland’s Holmeside area, close to the new 196 space carpark.

The "immersive" mural on the Mecca Bingo building. | Creo Comms.

The interactive murals have been created by award winning artist Doddz - widely recognised as one of the foremost creators in the realm of augmented reality.

A key feature of the mural is the iconic red and white lighthouse on Roker Pier.

The pieces are based around human connection and are brought to life when viewed with a smartphone using an AR filter.

The filter transforms passive viewing into an immersive experience, inviting viewers to actively engage with the art while building a unique emotional connection.

The commission fits with Sunderland’s smart city ambitions, which seeks to utilise digital and tech to create a more vibrant and dynamic city for residents and visitors alike.

The lighthouse on Roker Pier features in the design. | Creo Comms.

Doddz, who has a 50,000 strong following on social media, said: “My ultimate aim is to redefine the relationship between art, the viewer, and the artist, turning passive viewers into active participants, thereby creating a closer connection with my audience and the art itself.

“The side elevation of Mecca Bingo’s club on the Holmeside site is really distinctive in its texture and height, and I am really pleased with what I’ve been able to create.

“Sunderland has some beautiful natural assets, like its beaches and parkland, so it lent itself perfectly to creating a piece that brought nature into an urban context to celebrate these assets.”

The creation of the murals has been commissioned by Sunderland City Council.

The Council’s cabinet member for housing, regeneration and business, Councillor Kevin Johnston said: “It’s great to finally see this stunning artwork in all of its glory.

“Sunderland is a city transforming, with new and inspiring places being created that are contributing to a sense of renewal and excitement, and art has an important part to play in exciting and engaging visitors and residents alike.

“A great many cities across the world have embraced street art’s power to not only transform the physical landscape, but to attract new audiences and inspire communities. We’re thrilled to be able to bring this renowned artist’s work to Sunderland’s streets.”

Mark Dadson, general manager at Mecca Sunderland, added: “We’re proud to be a part of Sunderland’s culture and entertainment sector and are delighted to see this amazing, immersive and ultimately joyful design by Doddz.

“Like bingo, it fuses the latest technology with traditional art, and we look forward to welcoming residents and visitors to the area to enjoy it."