A community hub in Washington is helping people to quit smoking by offering free vapes and pods as part of its Swap to Stop campaign.

Building Blocks Day Centre in Concord is offering people in the local community the chance of two weeks of free vapes and pods as well as then being referred to the Sunderland Stop Smoking Trust where people can receive a further 12 weeks of support.

Building Blocks manager Aimee Jennings (left) with Active Families representative Jess Davidson. | National World

The hub also offers butty and a brew sessions for people to chat about giving up and to provide mutual support.

Building Blocks manager Aimee Jennings said: “It’s difficult to get an appointment with your GP who normally refers you to the Stop Smoking Trust, but once you enrol with us we can then refer you onto this programme.

“When you join the programme we do a CO2 reading to see how this improves over the initial two week period.

“A lot of people come along as they have been begged by their kids who don’t want to see them suffer health problems in the future.

“The feedback has been really good, with 90% of people who swap to stop progressing onto the 12 week programme and going on to give up smoking.”

The programme is being funded by Sunderland City Council and being run in partnership with Active Families.

Representative Jess Davidson said: “The long-term health benefits for parents and their children is massive. Even within a couple of weeks people say their sense of taste and smell starts to come back.

“The vapes are also free and so compared to the cost of buying cigarettes, people can also save a lot of money.”

Aimee added: “Helping people to quit smoking also benefits the NHS as there are less people falling due to smoking.”

You can find out more about joining Building Blocks Swap to Stop programme by checking out the community hub’s Facebook page.