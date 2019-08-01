Finding memories. Sandra Devlin, George Washington Hotel's business development manager, sifts through old cuttings.

The George Washington at High Usworth in Washington welcomed its first guests in September 1979. Following a million-pound plus refurbishment it now wants to celebrate the landmark by collecting memories, stories and photographs of weddings, birthdays, works parties, school proms or anything that people fondly recall.

Business development manager, Sandra Devlin, said: “We’d love for people to get in touch with us and tell us their memories of the George or send us photographs of their stay.

“The hotel has grown a lot and changed a lot too since the 1970s, with a colourful history that we will be marking in September.

“Traditionally, it has been a centre for visiting football clubs and sports clubs staying overnight, something that we have been reviving. Or celebrities performing in shows or visiting the region.

“But we’ve also had thousands of domestic guests and businesses through the doors over the years and no doubt hundreds of members of staff.

“Whoever has stayed or worked here though has plenty of special memories and we would like to hear those tales and recollections and note them down..

”We have golf club members and health club members who have been coming to us for decades now, as well as guests who regularly return and we will be asking them to contribute too.”

The hotel plans to mark the anniversary at an event in the autumn. Former members of staff and guests will be invited.

General manager Ian Gray said: “We know we’re a young hotel compared to so many others but we see that as an advantage in its own way - we’ve been creating our own history since the 70s.

“Forty years is a good milestone to celebrate because Washington itself is a relatively young town.

“The growth of the hotel has been mirrored by the growth of the local community and we want to celebrate both.”