Gentoo is to deliver a new state-of-the-art trade depot at the site of the former Littlewoods store.

The housing association has identified the new Eastgate Point complex off Commercial Road, in Hendon, as the location for a new home for its Property Services teams from Summer 2026.

A computer generated image of the proposed new Gentoo depot. | Gentoo

The facility will also see Gentoo’s current materials suppliers, Jewson Partnership Solutions (JPS), also move into the base, with a closer working relationship bringing an improved service that will reduce waiting times for repairs and planned investment works for customers’ homes.

It’s hoped the new facility will bring “huge benefits for customers and colleagues”.

Executive director of Property at Gentoo, Marc Edwards, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Eastgate Point will become the new home of our colleagues in Property, delivering maintenance and investment to customers’ homes.

“We have been working tirelessly for the last 18 months to find the right location for a new home. And here we will have a brand new, purpose-built, best in class, state-of-the-art facility.

“It will be designed to make sure that, as part of the £75million service that we deliver annually through our property maintenance and investment teams, all colleagues are together in one location.

“And by having our current materials supplier, Jewson Partnership Solutions (JPS), alongside us in the depot, we can provide a more efficient service which benefits customers and colleagues and reduces repair wait times and delays.

“This is a significant investment and the result will be a modern, energy efficient depot that will be designed and created with the involvement of colleagues to make sure it is fit for purpose and fit for the future.”

The depot is to be built on the Eastgate Point complex off Commercial Road, the former site of Littlewoods Store. | Gentoo

Eastgate Point is a 120,000 square feet industrial project, developed by Promenade Properties, that is set to feature other trade units across several buildings on the former Littlewoods site. It will also include an EV charging station and drive-through coffee shop.

Scott Cooper, managing director at JPS, said: “We’re delighted to be part of this exciting new chapter for Gentoo. This facility will enable us to work even closer with our partner, improving efficiencies and delivering an enhanced service.

“By moving our operations into this purpose-built space, we can ensure faster response times while streamlining our supply chain to meet both planned and reactive maintenance needs.”