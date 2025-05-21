Sunderland housing provider Gentoo has announced it is investing £44 million to improve more than 4,000 homes in the city.

The multi-million-pound investment plan will see thousands of customers benefit from home improvement works, which will be carried out by a range of Gentoo partners including, 0800 Repair, PHS Home Solutions, Bell Group, Esh Construction, RE:GEN Group, Anglian Windows and Isoler.

A Gentoo Home in Washington following improvement works. | Gentoo

Improvements to people’s homes will include external decoration, roof replacements and external improvements, installation of new gas boilers and heating systems, installation of new kitchens and bathrooms, and electrical rewires.

A key focus of the developments will centre around improving the energy efficiency of properties to help to reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

Gentoo will be carrying out a range of energy efficiency improvements to more than 1,300 homes including fitting loft insulation, cavity wall insulation, low energy lighting, solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, air source heat pumps, heating controls and work to improve ventilation and draught proofing.

Energy efficiency work will be part funded through the Warm Homes Social Housing Fund and will improve the energy efficiency rating of Gentoo’s properties.

Peter Akers, Director of Asset and Sustainability at Gentoo said: “I’m delighted to be able to announce Gentoo’s 2025/26 investment plan. It’s extremely important that we continually invest in our customers’ homes, to ensure our customers are living in warm, safe and decent homes.

“We are committed to improving and modernising more than 4,000 homes across 2025/26, focusing greatly on improving the energy efficiency of our customers’ homes. We’re looking forward to working in partnership with our contracting partners to deliver the work and offer a brilliant service to our customers.”

Gentoo has made significant progress in improving the energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of its homes, with more than 78% of homes having an EPC rating of C or above, marking an increase of more than 1,600 homes since this time last year.

The Group are on target to improve the EPC of all properties to C or better by 2030.

The announcement follows the launch of Gentoo’s Gentogether partnership, which over the next 10 years will deliver £170 million of internal modernisation works to improve thousands of homes, in partnership with PHS Home Solutions, RE:GEN North East and Esh Construction.