Gentoo staff choose dementia and mental health charities for 2022 fundraising

The two were chosen as fundraising partners following a vote by 1,000 Gentoo employees.

The two charities will work alongside the group to raise vital funds to help them deliver front line services across the city.

Both charities will benefit from fundraising and voluntary support from Gentoo staff, who raised £22,000 in 2021 for Action on Dementia and St Benedict’s Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: Trish Cornish from Sunderland Mind, Nigel Wilson of Gentoo Group, with Maurice Errington and Ernie Thompson both from Action on Dementia.

This will be the third year of support for Action on Dementia Sunderland, a voluntary organisation that provides support to people who live with dementia as well as their carers, family and friends.

Sunderland Mind provides confidential services for those experiencing emotional and mental health problems. There has been a huge increase in the number of reports of people suffering with mental health issues during the pandemic.

Trish Cornish, chief officer at Sunderland Mind, said: “I was invited to visit Gentoo recently to find out this fantastic news. The team and I are absolutely delighted to be working with Gentoo as one of its corporate charity partners for 2022.

“We’re both two hugely important service providers in the City of Sunderland and together we will really be able to make a difference this year.

"I would just like to thank Gentoo’s employees for voting for Sunderland Mind. It is very much appreciated.”

Ernie Thompson, chair of Action on Dementia Sunderland, added: “We were blown away to hear that Gentoo employees had voted to work with Action on Dementia Sunderland for a third year in a row.

"We are so grateful for the support and fundraising Gentoo has provided over the last two years.

“To be chosen as one of the group’s corporate charities once again is fantastic news. We would like to say a huge thank you to all of the staff and look forward to working with Gentoo throughout 2022.”

Nigel Wilson, chief executive officer at Gentoo, said: “As a Sunderland based organisation it’s really important that we use our position in the city to support local charities, and I’m delighted to announce our support for these two extremely worthy causes.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.