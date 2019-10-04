Gentoo is to provide 900 more affordable homes to rent in Sunderland over the next five years
Sunderland Housing firm Gentoo has been given the green light for the latest stage of its plan to bring 900 more affordable rented homes to the city by 2024.
Sunderland City Council’s Planning Committee approved the Group’s application to develop 44 units at Avenue Vivian in Fencehouses , a second site in its Affordable Homes Plan.
The development will offer a choice of two and three-bedroom houses and two-bedroom bungalows all at affordable rent - 80% of local market rents.
Work on the site will begin early in 2020 and the first of the new homes will be available to rent in late 2020.
This is the second Gentoo site given the go-ahead in the last month and the firm is looking at other sites across the city.
Group Chief Executive Officer Nigel Wilson said: “We announced our plans to provide 900 more affordable rented homes in April and I’m thrilled that we’re progressing with such pace.
“We’ve secured planning permission for 100 new affordable homes in just one month and we’re looking forward to starting early next year.
“Gentoo is directly addressing the ongoing shortage of affordable rented homes in Sunderland and, through our Affordable Homes Plan, we’ll provide a great choice of quality new and refurbished homes for rent across the city.”
Gentoo’s £117 million Affordable Homes Plan aims to provide more affordable rented properties for Sunderland residents by working with Sunderland City Council to bring empty properties back into use, acquiring properties near to its existing estates, and building a range of new high-quality homes for rent across the city.