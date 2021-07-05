The Sunderland housing association is providing a range of new furnished tenancy packages in partnership with property management company Your Homes Newcastle and their Newcastle Furniture Service (NFS).

The initiative is to allow tenants to feel at home with brand new furniture and appliances “at an affordable weekly cost”.

The furnished tenancy packages expands Gentoo’s support services. The aim is to provide all of their tenants, who include victims of domestic abuse, young care leavers and vulnerable tenants with the best possible start in new accommodation.

The scheme is open to both new and existing Gentoo tenants.

It offers an affordable and responsible alternative to “rent-to-own” high street lenders. The weekly cost of the furniture is added to tenants’ weekly rent charge and can be paid for by Universal Credit or Housing Benefit.

Tenants can select from one of three furniture packages available which best suits them.

The packages consist of white goods, bedroom, living room and dining room furniture which is delivered to their door and installed.

The furniture provided by NFS is brand new for tenants and will be replaced every four years. However, repairs and replacements can be provided at no additional charge when accidental damage occurs.

Gentoo CEO Nigel Wilson said: “It is excellent to be working alongside Newcastle Furniture Service to provide modern and comfortable living for our tenants. Our partnership with NFS provides a great range of furnishings and ensures Gentoo can support tenants every step of the way in their home.

“We are delighted by the response the scheme has had so far and are excited to assist more tenants make their house feel like home through the furnished tenancy packages.”

Tina Drury, managing director of Your Homes Newcastle, said: “We are delighted to add Gentoo to our growing list of almost 40 clients and are pleased to already be supplying valuable furniture packs to their tenants.”

Any Gentoo tenants interested in applying for a furniture package should contact their Neighbourhood Coordinator. You can find their details at gentoogroup.com/neighbourhoodcoordinators.